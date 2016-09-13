Former life insurance agents accused of pocketing premium payments

Bibb County grand jurors indicted five former Delta Life Insurance agents Tuesday on allegations they pocketed money that belonged to the company.
Octavius Desmond Head, 28, Juanita Taesha Parker, 39, Leonard Jerome Smith, 49, Amanda Lee Abbott, 41, and Tiffany Jones — whose age was not available — are each charged with theft by taking, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
The case involves about $12,000, according to the district attorney’s office.
A district manager for the life insurance company contacted Bibb County deputies in 2014 after an audit revealed money was missing, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The indictment alleges the money was taken between 2012 and 2014.
Arrest warrants filed against Head, Abbott and Parker allege the money was paid by customers for premiums, but the agents took the money for their own use. Warrants weren’t available for Smith and Jones.
