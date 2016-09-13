Yellow-hooded man robs motel at gunpoint

A gunman dressed in a yellow-hooded poncho robbed the Americas Best Value Inn just after 8 p.m. Monday.
The lone man came into the motel at 4951 Romeiser Drive and demanded money from an employee, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
After taking the cash, the gunman, who had the hood tied around his face, ran away from the motel, which is located on the corner of Eisenhower Parkway.
No one was hurt in the hold up.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 877-68-CRIME, or 478-742-2330.
