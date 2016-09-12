Robber grabs Xanax, oxycodone in woman’s bra

The bandit heard the pills rattling in her bra.
This was after he shoved her down along a south Macon roadside Friday night and stole her cash.
Teresa Tripp was at the Quick Serve food mart at the intersection of Rocky Creek Road and Houston Avenue when a guy in a green Dodge Stratus asked if she needed a lift.
Tripp, 46, said she didn’t.
She later told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy that she began walking west toward Interstate 75. The man in the Dodge followed. Then another guy in the car hopped out and ran up to her.
“He then pushed her to the ground and reached into her right rear pocket and took $80. As she hit the ground, the suspect heard her pills rattle in the bottle which was in her bra,” a sheriff’s report of the 9:45 p.m. incident noted. “The suspect then reached inside her shirt and grabbed the bottle.”
Inside it were maybe 75 Xanax pills and that many more oxycodone pills.
“The victim was visibly shaken,” the report added, “but refused medical attention.”
