Stolen Mercedes found after deputy fired at fleeing driver

The driver of a stolen Mercedes who dodged a deputy’s gunfire apparently abandoned the vehicle less than three miles away.
The 1998 Mercedes ML320 was found at about 5:00 p.m. Thursday on Vinson Avenue, a short drive from the shooting the night before at Sandy Springs Apartments on Bloomfield Drive, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man reported his car was stolen from the Marathon Gas Station at 3102 Napier Ave.
Deputy David Whigham saw the vehicle on Log Cabin Drive at Eisenhower Parkway and tried to stop at the apartments
The driver kept going to the end of the complex and stopped, where a passenger got out and ran.
The driver revved the engine and turned toward Whigham as he was walking up to the Mercedes, and the deputy fired several shots as the driver sped away and turned right on Bloomfield Drive, an earlier release stated.
The Internal Affairs Division is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure in such a case.
The department declined to comment on whether the car had any bullet holes, citing the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or leave anonymous tips with Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME or 478-742-2330.
