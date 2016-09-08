Police: Twiggs County man charged with cruelty in malnourished swine, horses

A 52-year-old man was arrested in Twiggs County on Wednesday after a pair of pigs and two horses were found starving and in poor health in Dry Branch.
Robery Allen Barfield was charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and released from jail on a $2,400 bond, according to a Thursday news release from the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office.
The animals appeared to be malnourished on property in the 1100 block of Big Oak Road.
Twiggs County does not have an animal shelter or animal control staff, so Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare Department and the Georgia Equine Rescue League helped find the animals new homes, the release said.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments