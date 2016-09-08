Jeffersonville man gets prison time for Huddle House robbery

A Jeffersonville man became the second person headed to prison for a robbery at a Twiggs County restaurant.
Earlier this year, Brandon Perry, 24, entered a guilty plea for the crime, and on Thursday, he was sentenced in U.S. District court to nine years in prison for interference with commerce by robbery and firearm possession during a crime of violence.
Co-defendent Gabriel Bell, 21, was sentenced earlier this year after a similar plea.
Perry and Bell admitted to robbing the Huddle House located on Highway 96 West in Jeffersonville on Sept. 5, 2014. Both entered the restaurant wearing masks and pointed guns at employees before taking cash from the register and an employee’s purse, which contained the restaurant’s bank bag. The two later left in a vehicle that they crashed into Bell’s house. That crash led to their arrest inside the home, where the cash and other evidence was discovered, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Jeremy Timmerman: 478-744-4331, @MTJTimm
