Lizella man sentenced for assaulting federal officer

A Lizella man is headed to prison after admitting to assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.
Bobby Leon Parrish, 25, entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court for the assault charge as well as using a firearm in relation a crime of violence. That plea landed him 95 months in federal prison.
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Deputy U.S. Marshalls attempted to arrest Parrish on outstanding warrants on Aug. 24, 2015. He pulled a gun from the waistband of his pants and pointed it at the officers before being detained.
Parrish was discovered to be in possession of “ a small container of marijuana, two digital scales, two shotgun shells and (a) crushed substance Mr. Parrish claimed was Xanax, along with the single shot shotgun,” according to the release.
