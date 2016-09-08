State agency recommends fine against day care after worker accused of cruelty to children

A state agency has recommended that a fine be levied against Macon’s Coliseum Child’s Play Inc. after an investigation substantiated allegations of inappropriate discipline at the day care center.
An internal peer review of the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning’s investigation still is underway, said department spokesman Reg Griffin.
The second set of investigators reviewing the case will determine whether the recommended fine will be imposed and whether the amount is appropriate, Griffin said. The amount of the proposed fine has not been disclosed pending the review.
After the review, Coliseum Child’s Play can appeal the state agency’s findings to an administrative law judge before the fine is imposed, he said.
Karina Bonner, a 30-year-old worker at the center, was charged with eight counts of cruelty to children last month stemming from incidents involving six children at the east Macon facility located adjacent to Coliseum Medical Centers at 324 Coliseum Drive. The center is not affiliated with the hospital.
Parents of two children have filed lawsuits against Bonner and the center.
An arrest warrant filed against Bonner alleges she grabbed a 4-year-old boy’s arm June 29, twisting it and shaking him as a means of corporal punishment.
A second warrant also alleges she slapped a child and pulled on children’s ears.
All the children involved were under age 6.
Check back at macon.com and read Friday’s Telegraph for more on this story. Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments