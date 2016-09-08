Deputy shoots at stolen Mercedes headed his way

A Bibb county sheriff’s deputy fired his gun as the driver of a stolen SUV was coming at him.
Just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man reported his burgundy 1998 Mercedes ML320 was stolen from the Marathon Gas Station at 3102 Napier Ave.
Deputy David Whigham saw the vehicle on Log Cabin Drive at Eisenhower Parkway and followed it to Sandy Springs Apartments at 3044 Bloomfield Drive where he tried to stop the SUV, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver kept going to the end of the complex and stopped, where a passenger got out and ran.
The driver revved the engine and turned toward Whigham as he was walking up to the Mercedes, and the deputy fired several shots as the driver sped away and turned right on Bloomfield Drive.
No description of the driver was given, but the passenger is described as a young black male wearing light gray jogging pants and shirt.
Under standard procedure, the Internal Affairs Division is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or leave anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME or 478-742-2330.
