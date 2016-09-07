Man shot calls mom to say ‘Mom, I got shot’

A belt was still affixed to an empty pair of blood-soaked cargo pants on a Macon sidewalk Wednesday evening as an ambulance took a man wounded by gunfire to the hospital.
Someone called 911 just before 8 p.m. to report a man had been shot in his leg in the 2200 block of Knott Street.
Bibb County sheriffs deputies weren’t immediately sure of the man’s identity or condition Wednesday night.
A woman visibly distraught at the scene told deputies she thought her son was joking when he called saying he’d been shot.
“I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know if it’s gang-related,” the woman told deputies. “The only thing he did is call me and say, ‘Mom, I got shot.’ And I thought he was playing.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments