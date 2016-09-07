Gunfire hits house with 3 people inside

Three people were inside a Milledgeville house that was hit with gunfire early Wednesday.
Shortly after 1 a.m., police were called to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Pine Avenue, according to a news release from the Milledgeville Police Department.
A house on the block was hit with multiple bullets while three people were inside, but no one was hurt.
Baldwin County deputies are investigating another shooting late Monday in the 1500 block of Irwinton Road.
One round hit the house where a number of people were sleeping inside, said Capt. Brad King of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
“The folks don’t have any idea why someone would shoot at their house,” King said.
The community has been plagued by gang violence over the past year, but investigators are not sure what motivated the latest incidents.
“The easy way out is to blame everything on gang-related drive-bys, but that wouldn’t always necessarily be correct,” King said.
Anyone with information in the recent shootings is urged to call the Milledgeville Police Department Tip Line at 478-414-4413.
Telegraph writer Laura Corley contributed to this report. Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments