Forsyth picks longtime police official to be new chief

Eddie Harris, who has been interim police chief in the city of Forsyth since December, was sworn in as its permanent chief Tuesday night.
Harris was appointed by city manager Janice Hall, said Mayor Eric Wilson in an email.
“She presented Eddie as her selection and I administered the oath,” Wilson said.
Harris was selected in early December as interim police chief following the retirement of former Chief Keith Corley. At that time, Harris who headed the department’s patrol division, said he was proud of his 31 years with the police department.
Hall told The Telegraph in mid-December that she planned to talk with the mayor and City Council at a January retreat about the future of the police department.
