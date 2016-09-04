Amen Corner

Houston County Cry Out America prayer event
United prayer across racial, cultural, denominational lines. Will recognize and honor first responders and pray for their protection. Everyone welcome. Bring a lawn chair. Houston County Old Courthouse Lawn, Carroll St., Perry. If bad weather, event will be held at the Perry First Baptist Church Sanctuary, 1105 Main St., Perry. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795 or erdennis@cox.net. Noon-1 p.m. Sept. 9.
Women’s Bible Studies
Beth Moore’s study, “Entrusted: A Study of II Timothy. First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays of Sept. 12-Oct. 17. Andy Stanley study, “Your Move,” First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays of Oct. 24-Nov. 14.
Jerusalem Baptist
Shepherd Boyz Malel Choir anniversary. Refreshments served. 166 Jerusalem Church Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-2111. 2 p.m. Sept. 11.
Fort Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church
Revival services. 331 Peach Circle, Fort Valley. 478-935-8589. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-23.
Path To Shine
Weekly mentoring program for all elementary children starting Sept. 12. Program provides help with homework, reading and math, along with a snack and playtime. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1207 Macon Road, Perry. Free. 706-570-6367. 4:15-6:15 p.m. Mondays.
All Saints’ Episcopal Women’s Marketplace
Reserve your spot. Inside spots are 6 feet by 6 feet. Outside spots are under our tent and can use our 6-foot table or you can bring your own and shelves or other tables. Lunch will be served and there will be a bake sale of homemade goodies. Casseroles also can be picked up that are pre-ordered. Casseroles are sweet potato, hash brown, broccoli, squash, corn, chicken. The deadline to reserve table space is Oct. 24. The cost is $35, and you keep all your profits. 1708 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. For table reservations or vendors, call 478-923-1791 or lindaschristie@gmail.com. All casseroles are $12 each. Call 478-960-1333 for casserole orders. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5.
Trinity United Methodist Food Pantry
478-923-3797. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Life Works: Making Life Work Together
Opportunity for adults to engage in adult conversation while children have time to focus on homework. Nursery provided. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. Registration requested. 478-923-3797 or email lifeworks@trinitywr.org. 5:45-7:15 p.m. (includes snack supper), Wednesdays.
A Course In Miracles
Led by Mary Barrett. Unity of Central Georgia Church, 127 Peachtree Parkway, Byron. 478-953-1054. 6:30-8 p.m. every Thursday of the month.
Treasures In The Barn
August specials include a bag of clothes for $5 (exclusions apply) and half-price on books, all linens, comforters and curtains. Christ The Redeemer Anglican Church, 2815 U.S. 41 N., Fort Valley. 478-953-9822. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Bonaire United Methodist Food Pantry
144 Elm St., Bonaire. 478-923-7317. 1-3 p.m. second and fourth Friday.
Clothing, Canned Goods And Other Items
Dorcas House Ministries, 223-B S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 478-293-1867. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
Women Of Vision Summit ‘Inspiring & Empowering Women’
Power For Life Ministry, 220 Ga. 49 N. (next to Byron Medical), Byron. All welcome. 478-973-6002 or powerforlifeministries@yahoo.com. 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Sister Keepers Missionary Ministry Women Meetings
Speaker: Pastor/Prophetess Velera Bell. 447 Sarah Drive, Warner Robins. 478-832-4949. 10 a.m. the first and second Saturday of each month.
Women’s Bible Study
Book: “Unshakeable Faith” by Kathy Howard. The Rain Church, 257 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-7246. 10:30 a.m. Saturdays bimonthly.
Samaritan’s Closet
New and gently used clothing for the family. 623 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry. 478-244-6199. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Hebron Men’s Fellowship Iron Sharpens Iron
Hebron Fellowship Baptist Church, 3200 U.S. 41 N., Byron. 478-953-0224 or visit www.hebronfellowship.com. 6 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (worship), first Monday of each month.
Parents Of Prodigal Children Support Group
For parents of teens living a prodigal lifestyle. Shirley Hills Baptist Church, 615 Corder Road, Warner Robins. 478-988-5430 or email joy.king@cox.net. 7-8:30 p.m., third Monday of each month.
St. Christopher’s Attic Treasures
Housewares, clothing and more. 1209 Macon Road, Perry. 478-235-7165. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
