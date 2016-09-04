Amen Corner

0:35 Inca, a red-tailed hawk, was trapped in Union County Pause

0:26 Amanda Wilson can't wait to learn with her new students

1:37 'Nunsense' brings comedy to the church

2:08 'Forgotten Plague' documentary trailer

0:51 Video: First United Methodist Church of Warner Robins celebrates Norma Hunt’s 50 years of ministry as organist

2:07 Video: Veterans High School helps sick girl become cheerleader for a day

1:46 Hard work, support and Taekwondo got Nick Chubb back to 100%

0:59 Kirby Smart doesn't have a plan for the QBs moving forward

0:47 Smart on Roquan Smith's safety: "That's the loudest I've ever heard it"

0:43 Kirby Smart laughs about how good Sony Michel looked in pre-game warm ups