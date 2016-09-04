Williams, Miracle Dynasty, born July 23 to Darius and Delicia (Banks) Williams of Warner Robins.
Danielson, Ruby Joy, born July 24 to Cristina Martinez-Morin and Christopher Danielson of Warner Robins.
Brittian, Remi Jade, born July 25 to Jazmin Clodfelter and Matthew Brittian of Warner Robins.
Burk, William Banks, born July 25 to Brad and Brittany (Watson) Burk of Pinehurst.
Peavy, Kenli Bree, born July 25 to Benjamin and Kelli (Carter) Peavy of Perry.
Rouse, Camden Alexander, born July 25 to Shakevia Frederick and Elijah Rouse of Fort Valley.
Ussery, Brantley Kayson, born July 25 to Kristina Jones and Charles Ussery Jr. of Warner Robins.
Collins, King Isaiah, born July 26 to Kiana Walker and Johnny Collins III of Warner Robins.
Drains, Jaleel Quontae, born July 26 to Quontavis and Julia (Ezell) Drains of Fort Valley.
Dudley, Zaelyn Zacharias Harkess, born July 26 to Zacharias and Tikeia (Reynolds) Dudley of Warner Robins.
Jackson, Payton Carter and Paxton Carson, twins born July 26 to Omni Jackson of Warner Robins.
Releford, Jasmine Talasia, born July 26 to Tyshana Simmons and Lewis Releford IV of Warner Robins.
Scott, Skylar Rose, born July 26 to Hayley Lundall and Michael Scott of Bonaire.
Acevedo, Aurora Nevaeh, born July 27 to Xavier and Jacqueline (Jaime) Acevedo of Warner Robins.
Causey, Zoey Amarie and Zane Aiden, twins born July 27 to Geoffrey and Leeanne (Geroe) Causey of Kathleen.
Chen, Evelyn, born July 28 to Hui and Lan Chen of Warner Robins.
Cruz, Zoey Abigail, born July 29 to Isaac and Rose (Bargender) Cruz of Warner Robins.
Robinson, Julius Aden, born July 29 to Chalon Howard and Paul Robinson of Fort Valley.
Robertson, Aubrie Kaylan, born July 31 to Ashley Sutton and Antavis Robertson of Warner Robins.
