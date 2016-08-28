Houston County births

0:35 Inca, a red-tailed hawk, was trapped in Union County Pause

0:26 Amanda Wilson can't wait to learn with her new students

1:37 'Nunsense' brings comedy to the church

2:08 'Forgotten Plague' documentary trailer

0:51 Video: First United Methodist Church of Warner Robins celebrates Norma Hunt’s 50 years of ministry as organist

2:07 Video: Veterans High School helps sick girl become cheerleader for a day

2:23 Peach County's Chad Campbell and Houston County's Von Lassiter on the end of a difficult week

0:55 Antonio Sanders shows several dimensions in Central victory over Mount de Sales

3:10 Dalton Cox, Greg Moore and FPD had a good night in beating Howard

0:23 Ninety-year-old woman waves as she begins bucket list birthday Harley ride