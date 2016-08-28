Houston County births

Daly, Lily Analise, born July 17 to Chaz and Jessica (Causey) Daly of Warner Robins.
Rutledge, Jazaria Cheyenne, born July 17 to Angelica Rutledge of Warner Robins.
Adams, Ethan Thomas, born July 18 to Samantha Adams of Hawkinsville.
Gruber, Eloise Elaine, born July 18 to Allison Mitchell and Dylan Gruber of Griffin.
Broussard, Ryan Elizabeth, born July 19 to Justin and Christen (Whitehead) Broussard of Hawkinsville.
Dillard, Keegan Deshawn, born July 19 to Tawana Dillard of Warner Robins.
Evans, Sawyer Boone, born July 21 to Valerie (Jennings) Evans and John Trey Evans III of Perry.
Henson, Malik Keshawn Lee, born July 21 to Keena Lee and Deonte Henson of Perry.
Ingram, Ethan Lamar, born July 21 to Lauren Fry and Lamar Ingram of Perry.
Warner, Carmillo Anthonnie, born July 21 to DeChandra Warner of Cochran.
Deason, Delaney Grace, born July 22 to Jacob and Whitney (Ward) Deason of Gray.
Johnson, Nhy’Lah Brielle Nicole, born July 22 to Carlethia Gordon and Dexter Johnson of Perry.
Phillips, Jarell Logan, born July 22 to Montrell and Brittany (Abner) Phillips of Warner Robins.
Comments