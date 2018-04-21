Local artists will show, sell wonderful creations at arts festival

Last week I came across a subtly colored piece of artwork hanging in the office of a colleague. The painting made me stop and linger a while as I stared at the image of clear lake waters at the end of an inviting wooden pier. I heard myself saying out loud that I really would like to be there. The fellow worker said he felt the same way and hung the painting on the wall within direct eyeshot of his desk. We both agreed that, for whatever reason, it resonated with each of us in our own way. And that reminded me of a quote from when I studied art at Florida International University years ago. “If I could say it in words, there would be no reason to paint,” American artist Edward Hopper was known to say about his work. Those words probably apply to a lot of creative people who simply express themselves better through the arts.
Seeing the lake scene got me thinking about when I traveled the Sunshine Artists collection of art shows and festivals where the general public saw and purchased affordable artwork to adorn their homes or offices, or to share as gifts. Experience tells me that people love taking home unique handcrafted items and people love receiving them as gifts. Some of the one-of-a-kind treasures I found locally over the years include a finely carved wood handled mirror that a friend still keeps on her dresser; paintings of ducks and dogs that friends and family have enjoyed receiving; whimsical paintings of goats and cows which make everyone smile; beautiful hand printed textiles made into scarves and other wearable art; and beautiful Georgia clay pottery both functional and “just to look at.” Those have been found at art galleries and festivals right here in Houston County. The emphasis is on local, which also translates as affordable. There is an incredibly vibrant, talented and award winning fine art community in Houston County just waiting to be discovered or rediscovered.
So, if the upcoming Fine Art Society’s Arts Lived on the Circle Fine Art Show and Festival is anything like the event they held in the fall, mark it as a “must attend” event on your calendar. Your friends will be impressed by the treasures you will share with them. The judged annual fine art show will be on display in the FAS Gallery, 149 S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins, all of May with a public reception 2-5 p.m. May 6, where awards will be given to artists from across Middle Georgia. Jacki Raburn, president of FAS says, “The annual Fine Art Show displays the talent of our Middle Georgia artists and gives an opportunity to share their art with the public at the reception, the festival, and throughout the month.”
The festival is May 12, with a full festival experience of live bands, including Soulosophy, PastorBishopElder, Ginger Brown and others; food trucks; and an art show. The festival takes place in and around the FAS Gallery. Other things to see and experience there will be quilt making demos; miniature gardens; handmade soaps; vintage items; jewelry; re-purposed furniture from Habitat for Humanity ReStore and so much more for the entire family to enjoy, such as face painting and other youth activities.
Complete event and vendor information is available at www.facebook.com/fasmidga; or calling 478-213-5631 or emailing frazlin@gmail.com.
Marsha Priest Buzzell is the executive director of the Warner Robins Convention & Visitors Bureau and may be contacted at 478-922-5100 or cvb@wrga.gov.
