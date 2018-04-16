From storytelling to afternoon tea, these events offer international flair

Middle Georgia is home to numerous organizations dedicated to sharing and celebrating the cultural heritage of nations across the globe.
Usually, the events are seasonal, such as the Tubman Museum’s Pan African Festival coming up April 28-29 at Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive in Macon. The event will feature unique art, food and dance, along with storytelling and the return of the Children’s Village.
Another event will offer a different international flavor. Afternoon tea will be served at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at All Saints Episcopal Church, Daniel Hall, 1708 Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins. Coordinator Anne Sanders, a native of Great Britain, says “A Traditional English Afternoon Tea” will feature favorite tea sandwiches, cakes and a selection of teas.
Ladies are encouraged to wear hats, Sanders said, noting that a prize will be given for the most original hat.
This year, there will also be a special treat for music lovers, Sanders said.
“Prior to the tea, there will be an organ recital in the sanctuary of All Saints by choirmaster and organist Mr. Kipp Gill, accompanied by members of the Georgia Flute Choir,” she said. The free recital will be at 2 p.m. The Georgia Flute Choir is an organization of professional, amateur and student musicians from the Middle Georgia area. The choir performs at a various venues, including corporate events, retirements and parties and may be contacted at middlegeorgiaflutechoir@yahoo.com.
Door prizes and a chance to participate in the “grand raffle” are also part of the festivities. Proceeds from the raffle benefit the All Saints Episcopal Church Food Pantry.
Tickets are $20 and are available at the church office, the British Pantry in Centerville, 100 S. Houston Lake Road, or by calling 478-923-1791 or 478-335-1487.
Marsha Priest Buzzell is executive director of the Warner Robins Convention & Visitors Bureau and may be contacted at 478-922-5100 or cvb@wrga.gov.
