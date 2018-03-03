220 miles of deals and a deal of fun

There are official holidays — Christmas, Easter, Labor Day — and then there are the days that we celebrate like an “unofficial” holiday — the last day of school, the first day of college football season.
This coming weekend is one of those holidays for me — The Peaches to the Beaches yard sale.
This year’s Peaches to the Beaches, which runs along U.S. 341, the Golden Isles Parkway, is Friday and Saturday. About 220 miles long, Peaches to the Beaches links the peach-growing counties in Middle Georgia to the beaches of the Golden Isles area. Along the way, travelers will find everything from yard sale treasures to fine antiques. There will be individual yard sales in front yards that face U.S. 341 as well and multiorganization sites. “Official Vendor” signs will identify each official Peaches to the Beaches Yard Sale site. The official yard sale hours8 a.m.-6 p.m., rain or shine.
To say I am a huge fan of the Peaches to the Beaches would be an understatement — I love, love love it. It is so many things: a weekend full of great bargains and fun shopping, good food and, best of all, smiling faces in small-town Georgia.
Never miss a local story.
Doing Peaches to the Beaches is a lot like visiting Disney World — you have to have a plan. I mean, after all, it is 200 plus miles of yard sales in Georgia, and you know how us Southerners can get to talking. I have done the sale a lot of different ways, but usually I start in Middle Georgia and head south the first day.
I usually start on Friday morning in Hawkinsville, leaving Warner Robins and heading south on 247 to connect with 341. The big sale in Hawkinsville is the First Baptist Church — plenty of parking and the must have for any perfect yard sale trip- bathrooms. The vendors fill the parking lot at the First Baptist Church and then you can walk up and down the road on a sidewalk and enjoy some other sales as well. Don’t miss the one at the Episcopal Church — they always have a lot of things for sale but I have found the nicest plants here like heirlooms tomatoes and beautiful begonias.
Red velvet funnel cakes. I can not stress this enough. They are absolutely the greatest thing ever. The red velvet funnel cakes are located at the official site in Chauncey, which is located in Dodge County south of Eastman. The whole Chauncey site is my favorite. It is held on the grounds of a local school tyat was built in 1875. It has bathrooms, great parking and a gigantic book sale which fills the gym. The proceeds from the book sale go towards helping restore the Chauncey school. You will find everything here — antiques, crafts, yard sale items, hot dogs. And did I mention the red velvet funnel cakes?
If you need more information, the Peaches to Beaches website — http://www.explorehwy341.org— has extensive information about the communities that participate in the yard sale.
Alline Kent can be contacted at allinekent@cox.
Comments