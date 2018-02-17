Hang with the ladies, and help kids

Last year, after years and year of writing about the Covenant Care Services’ Ladies’ Night Out, I actually attended one. In the past, baseball season and ball games always seemed to conflict, but with the boys off at college, my life and my time commitments have changed.
So I went last year to hear Babbie Mason sing and had a great time. Ronnie’s sister Alison and her daughter, our niece Rebekah, joined me and I had as much fun visiting with them after the program as I did at the program.
Which I guess is part of the point of a Ladies’ Night Out. Being ministered to and fellowshipping with others.
The great thing about the Covenant Care Ladies’ Night is that you get to add a third thing — supporting an awesome organization.
Adoption is near and dear to my heart for two special reasons. While most people know someone that either adopted a child or was adopted, I had the unique experience of being in the room at a lawyer’s office some 20 years ago when friends of mine met their new baby. I had seen the childbirth films in high school and had had a baby myself at the time. But nothing would prepare me for the absolute joy of being an onlooker as God birthed a family before my eyes.
I also have a friend that gave a baby up — yes I know, the correct term is “place a baby” but I can’t ever think of it without the word “gave” going through my head. That’s because I think of placing a child through adoption as the ultimate gift, a decisive act of courage on the part of the birth mother.
Covenant Care Services is a pro-life adoption ministry that is based in Macon. This will be the 13th annual Ladies’ Night Out — which always features a speaker with a dessert fellowship afterward that includes door prizes. All the proceeds each year from the Ladies’ Night Out benefit the services of Covenant Care as they help to minister to women and families during pregnancy and through the process of adoption.
This year the speaker is Kim Bolton, who, according to Linda Bruner, a volunteer with Covenant Care, does just about everything. Bolton, a married mother of four, sings and speaks about the love of God and the hope that a relationship with Christ brings to a life. Bolton is also a writer and her most recent book, “Conversations at the Girlville Diner,” combines real life with God’s word.
The event takes place at 7 p.m. March 15 at Shirley Hills Baptist Church in Warner Robins. Tickets are $20 each and must be purchased in advance at one of the following locations: LifeWay Christian Store in Warner Robins; Gottwals Books in Warner Robins, Macon, Byron and Perry; the Covenant Care Services office in Macon; or online at www.covenantcareadoptions.com. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Try and join me for the evening in support of Covenant Care and their ministries. You will be blessed by a life renewing program and a time of food and fellowship. You might even get to meet my nieces.
