Nevermore Hills Haunted Trail promises a frightening good time

A spooky Civil War-era home. A long, dark, winding trail and a claustrophobic “Attic.” Haunted barns filled with a clown room, a laboratory, a butcher shop and an asylum. All set the scene for the fifth annual Nevermore Hills Haunted Trail, one of the most popular “spooktacular” fall attractions in Middle Georgia.
Located on three acres next to the Museum of Aviation, the attraction takes people on a 15 to 20 minute walk through winding trails with lots of “scares,” through barns set up with different “themed” rooms and an old house that was built in the 1850s, one of the three oldest homes in areas, according to Jenny Maas, Director of Operations for the Museum of Aviation Foundation.
A fundraiser for the foundation, the trail grossed more than $40,000 last year, with approximately 3,000 going through the attraction. The monies raised are used for museum operations and its STEM education programs.
“It takes more than 60 people a night to work the trail… it is very long compared to other trails.” said Maas. “It is a real haunted house…our actors are there to scare people…and it works. It’s a hugely successful fundraiser for our foundation.”
Because the attraction includes an outdoor trail, Maas recommends that attendees wear good shoes and avoid wearing flip-flops. People can park in the Heritage Building parking lot and walk up to the ticket booth. Flashlights are not allowed.
“Every year, we try to develop a new area and change the themes of the rooms,” said Maas. “So if they came last year, they are not going to see the same thing this year.”
Although there are actual unmarked graves on property, Maas said a graveyard area has been set up on the trail. Among other features are a playground that moves by itself, a school bus that was at the Perry Haunted Barn when it was open, and a haunted train track area.
In 2016, the museum welcomed its second attraction, “The Attic,” which was relocated from the Perry Haunted Barn after it closed.
In “The Attic” participants are faced with a “claustrophic experience …crawling through tunnels and basically trying to find your way out,” said Maas.
James Minton, “The Attic” designer, said there are two mazes, and it takes from five to 10 minutes each to crawl through; however, participants only go through one of the tunnels.
“They are pitch black…you are blind the whole time you are in there…that’s part of the attraction,” he said.
The 3-D attraction has emergency exits as well as “lifeguards,” volunteers who are there to help get participants out safely, according to Maas. Although there is no age limit, she suggests children 13 and under are accompanied by an adult.
Last year, nearly 800 people went through the maze, raising $5,400. Minton said all the funds are given back. Half of the monies raised will go to the museum and the rest is divided among charities selected by the full-time “Attic” volunteers. One of the charities selected for this year is the 78th ABW Com Directorate.
The attraction will be open October 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28, 30 and 31, from 8 to 11 p.m. Every Saturday,S from 7 to 8 p.m., there will be a “toned down” version of the trail for younger children or people who have never been to a haunted house before.
“It’s a great way to make a donation to the museum and get a fun night out of it,” she said. “We’re always seeking volunteers…for the Museum and Haunted Trails.”
Regular Ticket Pricing:
$22 Combo Haunted trail/Attic
$15 Haunted trail only
$8 Attic Only
Military Ticket Pricing: ID will be requested
$19 Combo Haunted trail/Attic
$13 Haunted trail only
$7 Attic only
Comments