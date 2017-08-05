Dental services bring a smile to many

Since 2010, Rehoboth Life Care Ministries dental clinic has provided individuals with lower incomes in the area access to first rate dental care.
It is a ministry of the Rehoboth Baptist Association, a partnership of Southern Baptist churches in the area, and is a ministry that grew out of another ministry. The Rehoboth’s migrant health fair was held for about 20 years and provided health and dental care to migrant workers in the area.
It was actually the dentists who volunteered at the migrant health fair who suggested the idea to the Rehoboth Association about a permanent dental clinic that would serve those that could not otherwise afford dental care.
The clinic first started out in a mobile unit until a building was donated about a year later. Services provided by the dental clinic include dental fillings, extractions and dentures. The clinic also provides services such as dental hygiene, dental sealants and nutritional counseling, and can refer patients who need additional assistance to appropriate social service agencies.
As a ministry of the Rehoboth Association’s Life Care ministries, along with providing dental care the goal of the clinic is spread the love of Jesus Christ.
To be eligible to be seen at the Rehoboth Life Care Ministries dental clinic a person must live in Houston, Peach, Taylor or Crawford counties and not have dental insurance coverage. The family’s income must be 150 percent of the poverty level or less. Identification and proof of residency and income are required.
The clinic is run on donations and grant and volunteers. All the dentists and dental assistants, as well as administrative personnel, are volunteers donating their time and talents. The clinic is not free; fees are set based on income of the patient.
To help raise funds for the dental clinic, as well as to raise awareness of the importance of the clinic to the members of the community, Rehoboth Life Care Ministries will be hosting their sixth annual Charity Golf Scramble on Aug. 18 at Southern Landings Golf Club, located at 309 Statham’s Way in Warner Robins. The tournament will be a flighted 4-man scramble and will begin at 9 a.m.. Prizes will be awarded, and lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Entry fees are $100 for individual golfers and $400 for teams of four golfers. Fees include green fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch, snacks and drinks.
For more information about the tournament or about the services provided by the Rehoboth Life Care Ministries Dental Clinic, contact Avery Winslett at 478-953-7770.
Alline Kent can be contacted at allinekent@cox.net.
