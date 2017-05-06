Summer begins with Fine Arts Society reception and holiday concerts

The Fine Art Society of Middle Georgia will host its 17th annual Fine Art Show from May 20-31 for the first time in its new gallery location of five months at 149 S. Commercial Circle in Warner Robins. The opening reception for the public to meet the artists and see the gallery space is 5-7 p.m. May 20. The public is invited to browse while enjoying light refreshments. Admission is free. “The show will feature some of the best artists in Middle Georgia working in oils, mixed media, sculpture and 3D art”, said Linda Frazier, the show’s coordinator.
The group’s gallery is a vibrant atmosphere of working artists teaching classes, exhibiting their art and being a part of the renovation of downtown Warner Robins. “We are excited to be a part of the Warner Robins community and an anchor in the current downtown development initiative,” said Jackie Raburn, the society’s president.
There are over 90 member artists from eight surrounding counties represented in the Fine Art Society of Middle Georgia. “Our goal is to expand art in the community and show the proficient level of talent that is here locally,” Raburn said.
Regular gallery hours are 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Complete information about the society and membership in the nonprofit organization is available at www.fasmidga.org.
Patriotic pride
Celebrating our nation is the hallmark of summers throughout America with Independence Day festivities being the reason to gather for good music, good food and fireworks. Middle Georgia is known for its patriotic pride, being the home of Robins Air force Base. In fact, this year in Houston County the entire final week of June is one public patriotic celebration after another leading up to July Fourth.
Starting on June 25, the Perry Chamber of Commerce kicks off Houston County’s Independence Day celebrations with the Independence Parade and Freedom Fireworks. The parade route is Washington/Main/Courtney Hodges Boulevard, ending at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter for the Freedom Fireworks Celebration. The parade begins at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in being in the parade should contact Bonnie Giles at 478-987-1234 or bonnie@perrygachamber.com.
Centerville’s Independence Day Celebration follows at 6-9:30 p.m. June 29 from at City Hall, 300 E. Church Street. The musical group A-Z will perform, followed by a fireworks show.
Then on June 30, Warner Robins will host contemporary country Southern rock group Montgomery Gentry at the Independence Day Celebration, which features the annual Warner Robins fireworks display at the end of the concert. Last year’s location was so successful that the location will again be at McConnell Talbert Stadium parking lot, 401S. Davis Drive. Gates open at 6 p.m. Food truck vendors will be on hand offering typical summer fare. The concert is free, and no tickets are required. Immediately following the concert, fireworks will dazzle the crowd, which numbered over 20,000 last year. Free parking will be posted in locations around the venue. For vendor information and other concert information, visit www.warnerrobinsvisitorscenter.com.
Marsha Priest Buzzell is the executive director of the Warner Robins Convention & Visitors Bureau and may be contacted at 478-922-5100 or cvb@wrga.gov.
