Fans can make you a hero to Meals on Wheels folks

It is still a little cool outside but the days of it being 90 degrees and up aren’t too far away. The good people at Meals on Wheels are looking ahead to the hot summers we have here in Houston County and considering the needs of their clients.
Every year, about this time of the year, the Houston County Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels does a fan drive collecting box fans for the clients they serve. This is actually the sixth year of the fan drive.
According to Kenny Weaver, director of Meals on Wheels in Houston County, many of the clients that Meals on Wheels serves either don’t have or can’t afford air conditioning.
Meals on Wheels provides meals to homebound, elderly people — a large percentage of who are frail and in poor health living on a limited income. Many don’t have air conditioning and many just can’t afford to use it.
That’s where Meals on Wheels is stepping in to help. Because the meals are delivered five days a week, the volunteers on the routes get to the know the clients pretty well and know the needs in their lives.
Meals on Wheels is accepting donations of box fans and monetary donation to purchase box fans. Fans or money for fans can be dropped off between 7 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Warner Robins location of Meals on Wheels, 508 S. Pleasant Hill Road — the old Southside Baptist Church gym. Checks can be mailed to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 118, Warner Robins GA, 31099 and online donations can be made at www.hocomow.org.
Also, there are several long term meal slots available for people over 60 who are at high nutrition risk, homebound and are significantly physically impaired. More volunteers are always needed as well.
Meals are delivered Monday through Friday and a route takes about 1.5 hours. Meals on Wheels is very flexible with their volunteers’ schedules and have volunteers that work every day, once a week, once every two weeks, etc. Organizations and businesses also volunteer, especially church groups and groups from Robins Air Force Base.
If you need more information about donating fans, or know someone 60 or older who has difficulty feeding themselves or are interested in volunteer opportunities for yourself or your organization call Meals on Wheels at 478-328-6070.
