Warner Robins High Class of ‘67 planning a memorable night

The year 1967 is remembered for some remarkable “firsts.” The first ATM machine was put into use; a world boxing champion was stripped of his title for refusing to be inducted in the U.S. Army; the world’s first heart transplant operation took place in South Africa; and the Carrol Shelby Mustang GT-500 Fastback was released. Miniskirts got shorter, Twiggy became the new fashion sensation and the year was forever labeled “the Summer of Love” thanks to young people “groovin’ ” to the music by the likes of The Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane.
There were some pretty memorable things going on Warner Robins, too, that year. The phone company was known as Southern Bell then, and announced that all telephone cables and wires were to be placed underground. Miss Warner Robins 1967, Burma Davis, went on to become Miss Georgia the following year. Sam Nunn Jr. opened a law firm with his partners Willis Hunt and James Geiger, and Warner Robins City Council approved a budget of $1,469,000 for the following year. James Stubbs became the second postmaster to ever serve in the city, replacing Hubert H. Watson, who served the community for 25 years, during the renaming of the community from Wellston to Warner Robins in 1943.
In 1967, Warner Robins High School and Northside High School student bodies shared the same space at Northside in split sessions since Warner Robins High sustained severe fire damage the year before. As if that togetherness weren’t memorable in itself, the tension must have been heavy during the 1967 football season when the two schools — the only two high schools in town at the time — vied for the city football championship. Coach Matt Arthur lead Northside High to its second consecutive win that year. The Eagles compiled a 6-3-1 season record, defeating the Demons 13-0.
The legacy of Northside/Warner Robins football is entrenched in nostalgic memories for a generation that still gets a kick out of watching the two teams play each other. The friendly rivalry remains, but there is also a strong bond from those early years. In fact, the sustained friendships among teens of that generation was obvious when Northside, built in 1963, and Warner Robins graduates celebrated together in 2013 the 50th anniversary of Northside’s first full-term graduating class.
Observing its own 50th anniversary this year, the Warner Robins High School Class of 1967 will celebrate “A Night to Remember!” on Oct. 14. Committee members Dave Davidson, Joe Ellen Endler (Robins), Butch Moore, Mike Daley, Gwen Nelson (Gresham), Carl Shaw, Jackie Harrell (Warnock), Debbie Brown (Alverson), Linda Stapleton (Meade), Lucy Runyon (McInnis) and Bob McInnis are making plans for a momentous tribute.
Co-Chair Jo Ellen Endler Robbins is enthusiastic about letting 1967 graduates know about the event. She asks that Warner Robins High 1967 graduates submit their contact information to Dave Davidson at mgddld@yahoo.com to make sure the roster is current.
Suggested events are a golf outing, a tour of the school, a windshield tour of the city and a dinner/dance at the Courtyard by Marriott. The evening will include mixing with teachers of the time, group photographs, a one minute open mic “favorite memory,” everyone’s favorite DJ music and a memory book featuring then and now photographs.
For complete details of “A Night to Remember!” contact Bob McInnis at bobmcinnis@comsouth.net.
Marsha Priest Buzzell is executive director of the Warner Robins Convention & Visitors Bureau and may be contacted at 478-922-5100 or cvb@wrga.gov.
WRHS CLASS OF 1967 50th REUNION OCTOBER 14 AT COURTYARD
Comments