Centerville Rotary awarded Gold Club status

The last few weeks have been extremely busy — and rewarding — for the Rotary Club of Centerville.
The members have just returned from the annual district conference, held this year on Jekyll Island, where the past year for the Rotary Club of Centerville was recognized over and over.
The club earned honors as a Gold Club and for being a 100 percent Rotary Foundation Giving club. They were recognized for being third in Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust member contributions and won the best small club scrapbook award. Centerville members Bob and Brenda Griggers, were recognized for being a Level 2 donor to the Rotary Foundation and had the privilege of introducing the representative of the International President of Rotary , John Matthews, to the conference attendees.
Members didn’t just bask in their accolades at the district meeting. Joy Hurst gave a presentation on Foundation/District and Global Grants and joined Kathy Hart in setting up and running a silent auction that netted over $8,000 for specific Rotary Foundation projects for the elimination of polio, The Broken Shackle Ranch and Alzheimer’s research.
The Rotary Club of Centerville has earned a strong reputation for donating money to the numerous projects that Rotary supports.
At their two past regular meetings, the club has recognized two Paul Harris Fellows. Paul Harris was the founder of Rotary International. After Harris’ death in 1947, millions of dollars have been contributed in his name to the Rotary Foundation.
Rotary Clubs or individual Rotarians can make a financial contribution to the Rotary Foundation of $1000 and then recognize an individual whose life demonstrates a shared purpose with the objectives of the Rotary Foundation as a Paul Harris Fellow.
Margaret Gilreath, who works as the media specialist for Byron Elementary School, was recognized on March 14 as a Paul Harris Fellow. Gilreath’s contributions to the community and recognition for her life of service especially in educating young people were applauded. The club also supports education weekly by donating a book a week to local schools.
At the club’s weekly meeting on March 21, Maj. Alan Evridge, of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, was surprised with recognition as being the club’s newest Paul Harris fellow. Evridge serves as the director of the Houston County Detention Center.
According to member Jack Steed, the presentation to Evridge was not only a celebration of Evridge’s contribution to the community as a husband, father and law enforcement officer, but also reaffirmed the respect and admiration that the Rotary Club of Centerville has for all those that serve in law enforcement.
Alline Kent can be contacted at allinekent@cox.net or 396-2467.
Comments