Country music star Colby Dee returns home

Last week, I wrote a column about a great new restaurant/gathering place called The Wellston Station. In that column, I told just about everything you needed to know about The Wellston Station except where it was located. (which is 207 Russell Parkway, the shopping center where Publix used to be).
So this week, I wanted to make sure I didn’t skip any of the details that you need to see our own hometown girl Colby Dee in concert.
Colby Dee will be performing at 8 p.m. April 8 at Cox Capitol Theatre in Macon.
It is an annual show for Colby Dee and one of her personal highlights every year.
“The first year we did it, four years ago, I had not played near Warner Robins in some time and had been getting a lot of messages from people about coming home for a concert. It is something that I really look forward to, playing for my hometown crowd. It is like my Christmas in the middle of the spring,” said Colby Dee.
The show will have two opening acts. Maggie Renfroe, who is from Macon and was recently a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” will be opening for Colby Dee.
Dalton Wiggins will be performing his Michael Jackson routine as the pre-opening. Dalton, a 6-year-old student at Quail Run Elementary School, came to Colby Dee’s attention following his recent talent show performance.
“I saw the video and I just had to reach out and see if he wanted to perform. I remember being his age and people giving me opportunities and I wanted to do the same for Dalton,” Colby Dee said.
The concert will include a lot of new original songs that are expected to be released on Colby Dee’s new EP later this year.
The next few months will be very busy for Colby Dee. Along with the EP release she has a California tour booked for the summer and will attending the prestigious Key West Songwriter’s Festival in May.
She attended the Grammy ceremonies and the after party in February and called the experience “humbling.”
“There are the artists that people see, but at an event like the Grammys, there are the writers, the engineers, everyone involved in music. It was such a humbling experience to be with so many talented people but it also was extremely motivating — I was ready to get back to Nashville and get to work,” she said.
But although she’s in the midst of a successful musical career and spent the night of the Grammys hanging around with musical giants and celebrities, she hasn’t left her Warner Robins roots behind as she walked down the red carpet at the Grammys.
“That was just about the coolest thing ever,” she said. ”I tried to soak in ever moment of that evening and I even thought about pausing to take a picture of my feet on the red carpet.”
The music that Colby Dee will be performing at the Cox Capitol Theatre will be a little different than her first concert there four years ago — as her life goes through change, so does her music.
“I write about my life, my family or my fans because I want to make my music relatable. I have taken my time with this next project, because I always want to make music that really touches people. So while the melodies, the tempo and the message has a little more maturity or a little more sassiness, I am still who I am. I am excited to hear what people think about it and get their feedback,” said Colby Dee.
But as her music evolves some, her motivation behind it always remains exactly the same.
“I always want to make my family proud, my friends proud and my hometown proud,” she said.
Tickets to Colby Dee’s show are on sale now at www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.
Alline Kent can be contacted at allinekent@cox.net or 396-2467.
