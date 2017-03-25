Rotary roast to toast Walker

The Warner Robins Rotary Club is about to “roast” attorney Larry Walker, and has tickets now available for those who want to watch! To be done in good humor as a fundraiser, the event will take place May 4 at the Wellston Center, 155 Maple Street, ini Warner Robins. A buffet dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by distinguished guests roasting the honoree at 7:15 p.m.
Proceeds raised will benefit the literacy and educational programs of the Warner Robins Rotary Club, which include the Rotary Student program; the Ferst Foundation monthly preschool reading activity; the literacy program that gives all third-graders in Houston County dictionaries; annual book donations to Houston County elementary school media centers; scholarships to local graduating seniors; and adult GED diploma scholarships awarded through Central Georgia Technical College.
This year’s honored roastee in the hot seat is well known for his countless years of service to the community and the Georgia General Assembly since 1972. He was named on the Georgia Trend list of “The Most Powerful and Influential People in Georgia” for 12 consecutive years. Walker served as majority leader of the state House of Representatives from 1986-2002 and was chairman of the State Legislative Leaders Foundation from 1999-2002. He serves as an at-large member of the University System of Georgia Board of Regents and is the author of “Life on the Gnat Line.” His contributions to local newspapers and publications have garnered him a legion of avid readers who have been entertained and enlightened for years by his witty observations of Southern living.
A Houston County native, Walker is a graduate of Perry High School, the University of Georgia and UGA’s law school. He is a founding partner of the Walker, Hulbert, Gray & Moore law firm.
Admission to the Walker roast is $30 apiece, which includes the buffet, and may be purchased in advance by mail. In addition, a commemorative DVD of the roast will be available for $10 apiece, two for $15 or five for $25. Video of the roast will be recorded, with DVDs being mailed afterward.
Sponsorships for the fundraiser are also available on four levels: Bronze ($25), Silver ($50), Gold ($100) and Platinum ($500). Gold and Platinum sponsorships include two tickets and one DVD.
Tickets ordered by mail will be held at the door for pick-up on the evening of the roast. Orders must be postmarked by April 24 and include your name, address, email and/or phone number, and payment in full. Checks should be made to Warner Robins Rotary Club.
For further information about the Warner Robins Rotary Club Roast of Larry Walker, call or email Art MacDonald at 478-361-5954 or artmac123@aol.com.
Marsha Priest Buzzell is the executive director of the Warner Robins Convention & Visitors Bureau and may be contacted at cvb@wrga.gov or 478-922-5100.
Comments