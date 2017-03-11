Hundreds prospect for teaching jobs in Houston County

Hundreds of job seekers turned out Saturday for the Houston County school system’s annual teacher recruitment fair at Veterans High School.
Houston generally hires about 200 teachers each school year. This year’s fair drew 504 candidates, according to Beth McLaughlin, community and school affairs director for the school system.
In 2017-18, a first-year teacher in Houston County can expect a salary of $38,265 with a bachelor’s degree and $43,829 with a master’s degree, plus a benefits package valued at about $20,000, according to a press release announcing the job fair. Among the perks for school system employees is free gym membership at three locations in Houston County.
