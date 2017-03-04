Have a good time to help those who help place babies with families

I have told this story before, but I am not sure it can be told enough.
Years ago, a friend of mine and her husband received a call from an adoption agency that the baby they were waiting on was here. My friend called me and asked me to be there that day so that I could watch her other children — also adopted — while the legal formalities were met.
I drove to Macon, not expecting to be anything but a babysitter that afternoon.
Instead I got to see a family being born as the newborn was brought into the room.
I have known a lot of incredible women in my life. Women who had children easy peasy and women who struggled to have their own children biologically. Women who were adopted and who adopted themselves. Women who decided that even though there was a child on the way, it wasn’t the right time to raise a baby and decided to place their children through adoption.
A lot of women, a lot of stories. All connected through one thing — the love of a child.
In Middle Georgia, we are lucky to have a ministry that loves children and that is dedicated to bringing families together: Covenant Care Services.
Covenant Care Services is a nonprofit, nondenominational, Christian ministry that provides adoption services, as well as follow-up counseling, throughout the state of Georgia. The ministry began in 1989 in Macon and since its start, 570 children have been placed in two-parent Christian homes. Besides the adoption services they provide, Covenant Care also provides counseling and services for those experiencing an unplanned pregnancy – those services are free regardless of whether the baby will be placed for adoption.
Every year, Covenant Care Services hosts their “Ladies’ Night Out” with all proceeds from the event going to fund their work with women, children, and families throughout Georgia.
This year’s “Ladies’ Night Out” will be 7 p.m. March 23 at Shirley Hills Baptist Church in Warner Robins. The evening always features door prizes and a dessert fellowship along a guest for the program.
This year, “Ladies’ Night Out” will feature the incomparable Babbie Mason — a singer, a songwriter, a talk show host and a teacher.
The award-winning Christian singer, Mason has sung at the biggest events around including the Grammy Awards and at Carnegie Hall. She has performed at Billy Graham crusades, Kay Arthur and Beth Moore conferences and in front of three presidents and a British prime minister. Her career has spanned three decades.
Tickets are $20 each and must be purchased in advance at one of the following locations: LifeWay Christian Store in Warner Robins; Gottwals Books in Warner Robins, Macon, Byron and Perry; My Father’s Place Pizza in Warner Robins; or the office of Covenant Care Services in Macon. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Alline Kent can be contacted at allinekent@cox.net or 396-2467.
