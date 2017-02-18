Houston County High and WR High crown queens

Two local high schools recently held their pageants and crowned two young women to represent their schools during the upcoming year.
Miss Houston County High School Scholarship Pageant was held Feb. 4. Bobbie Melden was crowned the 2017 Miss Houston County High School. Melden was the winner of Evening Gown as well as the Mrs. Edith Wilkins Award, which is voted for by the pageant committee. Melden is dual enrolled at Georgia Military College. At Houston County High, she is a member of Family Career and Community Leaders of America, where she has received the first place rank of Gold in the Programs In Action category for the past four years at the National FCCLA level. Melden is also an active member of Move on When Ready and a member of the Houston County High basketball cheerleading squad.
Erin Sullivan, co-owner of Peacocks Performing Arts Academy, directed the pageant and Elaine Pritchard served as pageant coordinator. Special performances during the evening included those by Julian Santos; Nivedha Soundappan, the 2016 Miss Houston County High School; Kelsey Hollis, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2016; and the Peacocks Performing Arts Competition Team. Allie Griffis, the reigning Miss Historic Southern Plains 2017, emceed the event.
Other awards given out during the pageant include: First Runner-Up, Casual Wear, Miss Congeniality and Top Ad Sales to Lexi Cowan; Second Runner-Up, Interview and Top Ticket Sales Winner to Emily Green; People’s Choice Award to Tyra Williams; Miss Photogenic to Illiana Esquivel; and Optional Talent to Breon Lloyd.
Warner Robins High School held its annual pageant in January and crowned Juliette Mossman as the 2017 Miss Warner Robins High School. Mossman also won Interview and Talent awards. First Runner-up was Nia Robinson, who was also first runner-up in Talent and People’s Choice. Second Runner-up was Annabelle Smith, who was the Speech and Onstage Question winner. Smith also won the Highest GPA Award. Jaida James received an award for the most scholarship money raised through ad sales. Ashely Lowry was Miss Congeniality.
Mossman is an honors student at Warner Robins High, participates in competitive clogging and is a dance instructor.
According to Warner Robins High School teacher Libbett Turner, who directs the pageant for the school, 2016 Miss Warner Robins High School Tarah Anne Abrigo returned to perform her contemporary dance and to ask the onstage questions, as well as crown the new queen. Gillian Pritchet, last year’s Miss Warner Robins High School talent winner and the reigning Miss Pickens County, also returned to perform. Emcee was the reigning Miss International City Sarah Deloach.
