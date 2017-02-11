Charley Lollis crowned Miss Perry High School

For the first time that anyone can remember, someone who is not a senior was crowned Miss Perry High School.
In the past, the pageant was organized with awards for each grade — Miss Freshman, Miss Sophomore and Miss Junior — with a senior being named the overall title winner. This year, the title was open to everyone.
Perry High School held its annual pageant Feb. 9 and crowned Charley Lollis as Miss Perry High School 2017. She also was the interview winner.
Third runner up was Anna Kathryn Jones, who also was named Miss Congeniality; second runner up was Grier Glaser; and first runner up was Sherlon Farmer, who was the optional talent winner.
Charley is a junior at Perry High. She is involved in the FFA and is chapter treasurer. She has been a member of the Junior FFA nursery landscape team, the Junior and Senior FFA public speaking teams, the Junior FFA forestry team and the Senior FFA floriculture team. She is also a member of the school’s FFA livestock show team. She has represented Perry High in the state FFA public speaking contest. This year she is a Georgia Governor’s Honors nominee in the agri-science field.
After high school, Charley plans to attend the University of Georgia where she wants to pursue a degree in agricultural business or agricultural communications.
Outside of FFA, Charley is a member of the National Honor Society. She is the junior class president and secretary of the Student Council. Charley is also a member of the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Leadership team. She was a cast member for the region-winning one act play this fall, and she served as stage manager for last year’s spring musical, “Aladdin.”
Charley is the reigning Teen Miss Dodge County Forestry Queen and attends First Baptist Church in Haynesville. She recently was selected to serve on her church’s youth pastor search committee. She enjoys going on church mission trips, which have included working in inner-city neighborhoods in Atlanta and the hills of Kentucky.
Charley is excited about the opportunity to be Miss Perry High School as a junior.
“This is the first year that we didn’t do the grade levels. I was honored to win Miss Freshman and Miss Sophomore, and then this year it was opened to everyone, and I was honored to win the overall title,” she said.
Unlike previous winners, Charley will attend Perry High during her entire reign, so she has already started making plans on her upcoming year.
“I just want to get involved in the community and support my school every way I can, whether it is incoming freshman tours, meeting with elementary school students or helping at graduation,” she said.
Whatever she does, Charley wants to represent both her high school and her hometown.
“I was born in the Perry Hospital, and I came home to the house that I live in now,” she said. “People think of Perry and think of the fair, but there are so many other things like all the activities at the fairgrounds from dog shows to coin shows. We have a beautiful downtown and so much to offer.
“We are a small town that is like a family and just the best community ever.”
