Sacred Heart Catholic School moves to new building

When students return to Sacred Heart Catholic School in January, they will take a slightly different path to their classrooms.
The students will make their way to a brand new building, just steps away from the old school building students have attended since the 1950s.
Unlike the old building, the new building is attached to the church, making it a kind of campus, according to principal Al Chromy.
“It’s a huge, huge building,’ said Chromy. “There are huge classrooms… brand new furnishings…a donor donated money for all new furniture.”
Among several changes, the new building has a small chapel in the front entry area where mass can be held for a small group.
“It’s more quaint and more personal…a smaller space than the large sanctuary,” said Chromy, adding that it is convenient to have it located right there in the school, and it is a reminder of Jesus as students walk into the building every day.
Chromy said the school has 193 students, preschool age 3 through eighth grade.
Father Fred Nijem said Sacred Heart had a master plan about 15 years ago to build a new church, and it was built in 2007. The second part of the plan included a new school building.
Nijem said new parish offices will be adjacent to the church and school. “We will have everybody on the same campus, on the same page.
“We made an effort to make sure the school is up to date and offers our students the latest in technology,” he said. “We have always, for the last 60 years, produced a good product in terms of our graduates, not only academic, but in character and faith…the new building will have the latest technology, so we will stay ahead in the area of internet technology as well.”
Chromy said the old school, which had used a “makeshift internet,” was basically beyond repair and would have to be torn down, or “someone would have to put a lot of money into it, gut it and redo it.”
The new building has 18 classrooms compared to 12 classrooms in the old building. The new building also has a new art room, a new library, an updated science lab.
Chromy says one of the most important additions is a success center that offers students “what they need to grow as a whole child.” The center will help kids who may need additional support in reading or math or those high-achieving students who need the extra push and a program to challenge them.
Last week, a tribute to the Presentation Sisters was held in front of the school and alumni were invited to view the new school for one last time. The Presentation Sisters, four sisters from an order in Ireland, established the school in 1955. Until 12 years ago, Chromy said, a member of the order was present at Sacred Heart and a Presentation Sister has always been the principal.
“For many years, they did everything at the school,” he said.
On Dec. 16, the last day of classes for the year, students visited the their new classrooms. Textbooks and textbooks were to be moved over the weekend and teachers planned to work during the Christmas break to prepare the rooms for the students’ return in the new year.
Gina Guy, an administrative assistant, attended Sacred Heart, from the first through eighth grades, one of five siblings who graduated from the school. Her son, Dalton, 12, a seventh-grader, has attended since first grade, and a great-niece is in the kindergarten class.
“My parents have been involved since the original church … and brought up the family there,” she said. “It is definitely a family tradition.”
“There’s a lot of memories here,” Guy said. “When I was here…we were taught by nuns…three or four were teaching here. It’s a ‘bittersweet’ feeling….”
“Everybody is excited for their new space,” said Chromy, adding that he has been “getting a lot of positive response from the community and interest for next year.”
