Demons acting like Angels during the holiday season

When they are fighting it out on the football field or on the basketball court, they are called the Demons.
But when it comes to reaching out to those in need — the students at Warner Robins High School should be called the Angels.
Recently, over 40 pairs of new shoes collected by the Warner Robins High football players and cheerleaders were delivered to C.B. Watson Primary School.
The football team and cheerleaders adopted a family last year at C.B. Watson and provided Christmas for the entire family. The number of gifts collected for the family was staggering, and so this year, C.B. Watson school counselor Sheila Kendrick thought the Demon family could take on another project.
So when the Demons called this year about adopting a family again, Kendrick mentioned that instead of helping one family with Christmas, the Demons could help dozens of children with much needed new shoes.
The school identified the children discreetly and the shoes were presented by Kendrick privately to the students.
“Teachers have been sending students to me for shoes because they are literally walking on the ground in the shoes they had. This was the best thing ever,” Kendrick said.
Meanwhile, the Demon/Angels were also collecting canned goods. The schoolwide food drive brought in several thousand cans of food and was divided between the food pantries at All Saints Episcopal Church and the Warner Robins homeless shelter.
“Our school teaches our students academically, athletically and artistically, yes, but then Warner Robins High School goes one step further and teaches our students to give,” said Libbett Turner, a teacher at Warner Robins High.
There were many other acts of kindness from the students at Warner Robins High School as other clubs and sports teams reached out adopting families, collecting gifts for nursing homes and day cares during the month of December.
So while the students at Warner Robins High School are called the Demons, there are a lot of Angels at the school as well.
