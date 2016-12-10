Where to find the best Christmas lights in Houston County

We seem to be having our own “light wars” here in Houston County.
As we were riding around picking out the best lights in Houston County for 2016, my family noticed some neighbors either are competing with each other or have banded together to make a show on their street. Either way, those driving around looking at Christmas lights get the benefit.
Down in Perry, the light war winner is Ball Street. It isn’t a house on Ball Street — it is the whole street. Near downtown, Ball Street has everything, from music to blow-ups to lights galore.
Driving north from Perry down Moody Road, turn onto Woodard Road. There are several homes on this street that have gone all out this year.
When you get to the intersection at Old Perry Road, take a right and then turn onto N. Carmenville Road. In the back of this Bonaire subdivision, 105 Villa Gloria has great lights, lots of color and movement coordinated with music that you tune in to on your car radio.
Cut down Church Street where there is a real live gingerbread house at 241 Church St. that also has a beautiful manger in the yard with a big star over it.
Travel down Thompson Mill Road — several homes on this street have great lights — and turn into Southfield Plantation subdivision. The home at 106 Southshore Court has great red and green twinkle lights that shine all over the house.
The light wars in Southfield Plantation are on Thomas Chase. This is a cul-de-sac, and the homes are all incredible.
Leaving Southfield Plantation and heading south on Thompson Mill Road, turn into River West subdivision. Two houses on Etowah Court are really lit up. Be sure and check out Santa Land and the larger than life Santa.
If you are on the other side of the county, check out the lights at 200 Old Bridge Road in Warner Robins where most everything is decorated — including the massive fountain in the front yard. At 101 Bridgeway Drive, there is a parade of decorated trees all lit up, a great Santa and music as well. Travel down Smithville Church Road, and be sure and see the old truck that is all lit up — very, very cool.
In the middle of town, you won’t want to miss the home at 613 N. Briarcliff Road, which is all white and really pretty, and at 212 Springdale Road, which has colored lights and is also really pretty.
Take a moment to see the lights and decorations and visit with the real live Santa at 501 Kimberly Road. (Park your car on Todd Circle not on Kimberly itself.) Santa will be outside this home starting Friday and will be there every night, hearing Christmas list wishes, until he is needed at the North Pole.
There are a lot of lights out there that I didn’t get to see, so be sure and let me know next year if you are decorating big. In my opinion, if you decorate at all you are a winner! Outdoor decorating demonstrates the spirit of Christmas, since it is done for others more than for self. Enjoy the list and have a Merry Christmas.
Alline Kent can be contacted at 478-396-2467 or allinekent@cox.net.
