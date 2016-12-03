Want the inside scoop on the Georgia film industry? Here’s your chance

A leading economic generator for the state of Georgia remains the tourism industry, which supports more than 439,000 jobs statewide. Latest statistics show that events and attractions throughout the state lured a record 100 million visitors last year, generating a whopping $3 billion in state and local taxes, according the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD).
GDEcD also reports that visitors to Houston County last year spent $44.67 million, which supported just over 2,000 hospitality jobs. Local government collected $6.55 million in taxes from tourism dollars spent in Houston County, while the state collected $9.09 million. And where Baby Boomers have ruled the travel demographics, the Gen X generation – which includes those born during the 1960s and 1970s – is now the one to watch for travel trends.
Growing along with the hospitality industry is the film industry in Georgia, ranked in 2015 as the third largest in the United States behind only California and New York State.
Atlanta remains the center of the film industry in Georgia, but opportunities are spreading throughout the state. In Houston County, for example, The Guardian Centers in Perry has been the set location for several productions over the past few years, and a race track in Peach County was the site for a leading automotive commercial.
If you would like to learn more about the film industry in Georgia and the opportunities in Middle Georgia , the Warner Robins Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) will present guest speaker Craig Dominey at its annual meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Dominey is a senior location specialist for the entertainment and film industry for the Georgia Department of Economic Development. The CVB’s annual meeting will be held at Rigby’s Entertainment Center, 2001 Karl Drive in Warner Robins, from 11:30 a.m to 1:00 p.m. A catered lunch will be served. The cost is $25 per person for the luncheon program. Reservations are required in advance with limited seating available.
For reservations, call 478-929-7259 or 478-922-5100.
The Central Georgia Genealogical Society (CGGS) welcomes members and guests to its holiday meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, at Flint Energies, 900 Highway 96 in Warner Robins. Christmas or holiday stories about ancestors are welcome and door prizes will be given. Attendees are asked to bring their favorite family side dishes for the meal. More information is available by calling 478-987-7260 or online to www.cggs.org.
