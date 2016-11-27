Legacy of Lights to feature concert by Colby Dee, snow

Each year, the Legacy of Lights adds a little more to its show.
This year, the opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Thursday will feature county music recording artist and Warner Robins native Colby Dee at Chick-fil-A on Ga. 96 and Houston Lake Road in Bonaire.
The light show started in 2011 as a fundraiser for the Houston County Habitat for Humanity. During the last five years, it has raised nearly $80,000 to build a home, said Cheryl Glover, research development director at Habitat for Humanity.
This year Glover hopes the light show raises $55,000, which will cover the building costs for one habitat home.
“We hope we can maybe double or triple donations,” she said.
Just like in years past, the drive through will feature blinking Christmas lights set in time to music. This year will also include a snow blowing machine to make the experience a little more special.
Pat Braski, owner/operator of Chick-fil-A on Ga. 96, and his brother Frank Braski have donated time and lights for the holiday season.
Georgia Military College’s Warner Robins staff and students helped put up the lights and decorations.
For the lighting ceremony Thursday, there will also be Santa and Mrs. Claus, Olaf from the movie “Frozen,” face painting, balloons, singers from Harvest Worship group and Christmas carolers inside the store.
“There will be a lot of action inside and outside of the store,” Glover said.
Gift certificates will be given to the first 50 people at the event.
According to Pat Braski, the restaurant will receive 100,000 guests during the month of December. With a $1 donation, there could be two habitat houses built in Warner Robins.
Currently there are 30 families waiting for homes in Houston County. The City of Warner Robins has donated land for homes to be built, but habitat doesn’t have enough money to build more than two homes per year.
It is currently building its 53rd home in the Wellston Community.
“We are hoping for a Christmas miracle. Everything is driven by the kindness of the community,” Glover said.
For more information about the event, visit www.hocohabitat.org.
