Wilcher is Centerville firefighter of the year

Sgt. Brock Wilcher is Centerville’s 2016 Firefighter of the Year.
According to Centerville Fire Chief Jason Jones, Wilcher joined the department as a firefighter in 2009 and was promoted to sergeant in February.
In 2011, he trained to become a Georgia Certified Public Safety Educator and has worked in that capacity with members of the Warner Robins Fire Department as well as the Centerville department.
Jones said Wilcher leads the fire education program at Centerville Elementary School. As the main fire safety instructor there, he has touched the lives of many students. Jones said with the school located directly across the street from the fire department, shouts from students saying hi to Wilcher are often heard.
Among his other activities and certifications, fire department information states Wilcher is an active member of the Georgia Public Safety Educators Association, an EMT, a certified CPR instructor and a volunteer firefighter in Laurens County where he is captain of a station.
Jones said along with the Centerville department command staff, Wilcher arranged the purchase of a fire safety house to help teach fire safety to children. He also assisted in getting a $3,000 grant for improvements to the fire safety house.
Jones said being a solid leader, mentor and teacher are the responsibilities of an officer. He said Wilcher displays these qualities whether he is working on a shift, helping teach and mentor younger firefighters, or helping preschoolers, students or citizens learn the basics of fire safety.
