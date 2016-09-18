Taking a last flight through history

0:35 Inca, a red-tailed hawk, was trapped in Union County Pause

0:26 Amanda Wilson can't wait to learn with her new students

1:37 'Nunsense' brings comedy to the church

2:08 'Forgotten Plague' documentary trailer

0:51 Video: First United Methodist Church of Warner Robins celebrates Norma Hunt’s 50 years of ministry as organist

2:07 Video: Veterans High School helps sick girl become cheerleader for a day

3:27 Howard School alumni share members of Depression-era grammar school

1:05 Mercer uses up-tempo to get first win

0:58 Bears overcome adversity, strange official's call for win

0:46 Mercer cuts down on mistakes in another close game