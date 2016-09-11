Young, Queen Da’Mayah Sherica, born July 15 to Darrell and Erica (Gordon) Young Sr. of Perry.
Thompson, Rylee Renee, born July 30 to Jacob Thompson and Emoni Biggs of Warner Robins.
Graydon, Chloe Lynn, born July 31 to Forrest and Stephanie (Howard) Graydon of Bonaire.
Turnley, Tyas Raelyn, born July 31 to Titus and Joy (Lewis) Turnley of Warner Robins.
Batte, Madelynne Noella, born Aug. 1 to Joshua Battle and Carolyn Higgs of Warner Robins.
Hammonds, Izaiah A’Mir, born Aug. 1 to Ziomara (Scott) Hammonds and Larry Hammonds Jr. of Warner Robins.
Hoskins, Luke Jacob, born Aug. 1 to Matthew Hoskins and Katherine (Mauney) Hoskins of Warner Robins.
Lopez, Emma Sofia Recinos, born Aug. 1 to Eldin G. Recinos Martinez and Adriana M. Lopez of Warner Robins.
McCluster, Khalil Malik, born Aug. 1 to Tiffany McClung of Centerville.
Putman, Lillian Amelia, born Aug. 1 to Steven Putman and Jessica Cantrell of Warner Robins.
Carey, Noah Dylan and Nathan Michael, twins born Aug. 2 to William and Peyton (Latham) Carey of Warner Robins.
Porter, Willow Marie, born Aug. 2 to Christina Porter of Cochran.
Towns, Ja’Lieia Denise, born Aug. 2 to Timothy Towns and Valerie King of Warner Robins.
Turner, Parker Alexander, born Aug. 2 to Brian Turner and Jessica Phillips of Warner Robins.
Womack, Jaxon Douglas, born Aug. 2 to Isaac and Meghan (Seth) Womack of Fort Riley, KS.
Howard, AJourni Kaliyah, born Aug. 3 to Ralph Howard Jr. and Samantha James of Warner Robins.
Salter, Sloane Everly, born Aug. 3 to Thomas and Robyn (Mains) Salter of Warner Robins.
Simmons, Jaxon Avery, born Aug. 3 to Richard Simmons and Brittney Webber of Warner Robins.
Bryant, Lautner Judge, born Aug. 4 to Matthew and Amber (McCulloch) Bryant of Warner Robins.
Butler, Markaylah Serenity, born Aug. 4 to Asia Butler of Warner Robins.
Johnson, Justin Arlin Ja’Mal, born Aug. 4 to Ashley Johnson of Fort Valley.
Josey, Millieana Rose’mere, born Aug. 4 to Jervondrick Josey and Sandra Hernandez of Warner Robins.
Tew, Waylon Emory, born Aug. 4 to Ian and Kelly (Kovac) Tew of Perry.
