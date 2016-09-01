Woman charged in death of horse

A Houston County woman has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty in the death of one of her horses.
Nancy Beth Hagan, 57, is free on a $2,500 bond after her arrest Wednesday, Houston County jail records show.
Aug. 22, Hagan was told by Alan Smith, the county’s animal control officer, and Tommy Sheffield, a senior inspector for the Georgia Department of Agriculture, to have a veterinarian examine the horse within 24 hours, according to a sheriff’s incident report.
Hagan was also told to make sure the horse had access to water, Smith said.
When the officials returned the next day, the horse was found dead in the grass of a neighbor’s yard on Pitts Road, the report said. The horse had been tied to tree without access to water, Smith said.
Hagan showed “sheer disdain” for the horse, Smith said.
“Sheer disdain for the horse? They’re out of their minds,” said Hagan, who sounded shaken and upset over the telephone. “I loved that horse more than anything. I fought and fought and fought. My disdain was for them and for them telling me I had to put him down.”
Hagan said the horse, named Cosmo, was tethered outside her neighbor’s home on property she actually owns after getting loose from her property off East Ga. 26. She said the horse was too weak to be moved and had access to water.
After talking with a veterinarian over the telephone and describing the horse’s symptoms, Hagan said she thinks the horse died from encephalitis, a sudden inflammation of the brain.
Eastman veterinarian Dr. Robert McDaniel said he was asked by Hagan to come put down the horse, but received a call before his arrival that the horse had died. He said he had never treated the horse.
If convicted of aggravated animal cruelty, Hagan faces one to five years imprisonment, up to a $15,000 fine, or both, according to state law.
Sheffield referred comment to Julie McPeake, spokeswoman for the state Department of Agriculture. McPeake said she could not comment on an on-going investigation, or on a case that is pending prosecution.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments