Deputy deploys spiked sticks to stop fleeing motorist in high-speed chase

A Houston County sheriff’s deputy deployed spiked sticks to stop a fleeing motorist early Tuesday in a high-sped chase.
Sean Seigle of Warner Robins was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude and other traffic offenses, said Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Ronnie Harlowe.
About 7:40 a.m., another sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull Seigle over on Watson Boulevard at South Houston Lake Road in response to a Warner Robins police bulletin of a hit and run involving a pickup truck, Harlowe said.
A chase ensued that included several side and back roads before Seigle again emerged on Watson Boulevard headed west. He next headed south on Interstate 75. Seigle pulled over about two miles south of the Russell Parkway exit after the spikes in the stop sticks punctured two of his tires, Harlowe said.
Seigle was taken into custody without further incident. No was hurt in the 10-minute chase that included speeds that reached 90 miles per hour, Harlowe said.
