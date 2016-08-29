Peach County murder trial has been postponed

The trial of three men charged with murder in the death of an 8-year-old boy last year has been continued until October.
Jury selection had been expected to start at 1:30 p.m. Monday. But the trial was continued Monday morning, according to Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese. He did not know the reason for the continuance.
Jai’Mel Anderson was fatally wounded Jan. 6, 2015 when bullets flew through the front door of a Fort Valley apartment.
Dennis Ray Eason, 25, of Fort Valley, Kristian Jamal Wipfel, 21, of Macon, and Tevin Juwan Sams, 22, of Macon, pleaded not guilty at their arraignments.
Brian Tevis, an Atlanta attorney representing Eason, had filed a motion to continue on the grounds of having not received information about the case in a timely manner from the district attorney’s office. Tevis could not be reached immediately for comment.
Elizabeth Bobbitt, the lead prosecutor on the case, also could not be reached immediately for comment.
Co-defendants Antonio Darrelle Garvin, 21, and Jeremy Quillen Jackson, 26, both of Macon, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault in connection with boy’s death.
Both Garvin and Jackson originally had been charged with murder. Part of the plea agreement for both men included truthful testimony at trial against the co-defendants. Their sentencing hearings are pending.
The final co-defendant, De’Jad Williams, 24, who was taking care of the boy when he was shot, is pending trial on a charge of murder in the second degree in the boy’s death.
Clad in his pajamas, Jai’Mel had stayed up late to watch television on an air mattress in the living room. He was shot once in the leg and once in the upper torso about 1:40 a.m.
The boy was rushed by ambulance to the Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health, where he was pronounced dead at 2:25 a.m.
The shooting touched the heart of the community, with a rally and vigil held in the boy’s honor.
