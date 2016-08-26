Bears, Trojans ‘stand together’ in wake of tragedy

The anticipation of kickoff brings emotions to a peak on fall Friday nights throughout the country, especially for strong programs with a statewide reputation such as Peach County High School.
The strength of the Trojans and their fans, as well as opponent Houston County High School and its fans, was tested even before Friday night’s kickoff at Anderson Stadium.
A somber tone preceded the kickoff as the teams and entire crowd paid tribute to Raekwon Smith, the Peach County High senior who died in a car accident Aug. 20 about 10 miles from the stadium.
Smith lost control of his vehicle on Moseley Road in Byron, and it rolled over several times. Teammates Randolph Williams, E’Juan McKeller and Eric Robinson were in the car.
Williams suffered a spinal injury and has undergone multiple surgeries, but has started to regain a little feeling below the waist. Robinson suffered a concussion and McKeller escaped serious injury.
The Houston County High band had a large “We love you Trojans” sign in front of its section, and the Bears ran through a huge banner that proclaimed, “Tonight we stand together.” And the Trojans’ helmets were adorned with a gold sticker that had Smith’s initials.
Houston County High’s band wore yellow ribbons with “PCHS” on each uniform’s bibb.
Many in the Peach County stands wore T-shirts made in Smith’s honor, and Smith’s number and jersey were painted on the field facing the home stands.
A moment of silence was observed before kickoff.
Services for Smith will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the high school auditorium with burial at Willow Lake Memorial Garden south of town. A www.gofundme.com account to help with funeral costs has been set up.
