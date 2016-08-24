Warner Robins business robbed at gunpoint

Four men kicked in the front door of a Warner Robins business early Wednesday and robbed a store clerk at gunpoint.
Police released images of the suspects captured from surveillance video.
The incident happened at 2 a.m. at Lucky’s Boutique at 748 North Houston Road, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
The owner was not harmed, the release said. An undisclosed amount of money was taken.
No customers were inside the store during the incident.
Store owner Kyong Huggler said her 35-year-old son, Kevin Huggler, had just locked up the store and turned off the lights when the men busted in.
“We just lost the cash,” Kyong Huggler said. “They took my son’s gun, his wallet, my iPad.”
Huggler said her son was robbed 10 days ago at the site of a new store location at North Davis Drive and Watson Boulevard by two masked men.
The men forced her son into the store, but the store had nothing valuable inside, Huggler said. She said the store needs renovation before it can open later this year.
Huggler said she thinks the robberies are connected, and that her son was being watched.
“This time, they brought two more with them,” Huggler said.
Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call Warner Robins police Detective Jeff Herb at 478-302-5380, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
