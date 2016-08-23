Kathleen newlyweds forgo honeymoon to spearhead flooding relief effort

Kathleen newlyweds Holly and Blake Fullington decided to skip their honeymoon and help Louisiana flooding victims instead.
The Fullingtons and a few volunteers are leaving at 4 a.m. Thursday for Denham Springs, Louisiana, to deliver 40,000 pounds of flooding relief supplies.
Faced with financial struggles of their own, the newlyweds decided the best way to respond was to help others. They were married Aug. 13.
“It was that following Monday, and I was sitting there, my trucking company that we have, it’s a small trucking company, and we hadn’t had any loads in two weeks, so I was sitting there worrying and fretting about what I’m going to do about bills and stuff like that,” Blake Fullington said. “Then you know, the good Lord just spoke to me and said, ‘Hey, everything is going to be fine.’ ’’
“And I looked, started flipping through social media on Facebook and saw the pictures over in Louisiana and it just popped into my head: ‘You’ve got a truck, a full tank of fuel and you’ve got a 53-foot trailer.’ ’’
Fullington called Randall Nash, a pastor at Southside Baptist Church, who married the couple.
“What can we do to help?” Fullington recalled asking Nash. “I’ve got a truck and a trailer.”
Nash connected the Fullingtons with the Open Door Baptist Church in Denham Springs, an area which was hard hit by the flooding.
Holly Fullington used social media to get the word out that they wanted to fill a 53-foot-long trailer with supplies for flooding victims. An announcement about the relief effort was also made at Southside Baptist Church.
“It’s heartwarming to know that we’re going to go and help other people that are in worse need than what we are,” she said. “They need the help.”
Quinnie Bundrick of Centerville and Pam Huey of Warwick heard about the effort through the church.
The sisters dropped off toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, towels, bath cloths, sheets, pillowcases and clothing Tuesday.
“We have a sister from Louisiana that was in Katrina and we appreciated everything that was helpful toward them,” Bundrick said.
Huey added, “We just want to help these people in need.”
Donations may be dropped off at the church at 1040 South Houston Lake Road in Warner Robins. Those who would like to volunteer their time to help unload the supplies in Louisiana are asked to contact Blake Fullington at (229) 938-0477. He expects to have enough donations to make two or three trips.
“We are in dire need of volunteers,” said Fullington, who himself was forced to start over after losing everything in Katrinia in 2005. “If there’s anybody that can take time — about two days work to go there and help us unload the trailer and come back — it would be greatly appreciated.”
The Fullingtons are representative of scores of people across Middle Georgia reaching out to help the Louisiana flooding victims.
Employees of Sonny’s BBQ in Dublin are volunteering their time to feed about 300 to 500 people at a Red Cross Center in Baton Rouge next week.
They’re also taking a tractor-trailer filled with donations from the community.
“It’s gotten a lot bigger than expected,” said Jamie Forbes, a co-manager at the restaurant. “The community has really pitched in.”
The restaurant will continue to accept donations of nonperishable foods, household goods, clothing, baby supplies and toiletries through Saturday.
Peach County sheriff’s deputies joined other law enforcement agencies across Georgia this past weekend loading flooding relief donations on tractor-trailers. The “Convoy of Care” effort was organized by the Georgia Sheriff’s Association.
Houston County sheriff’s deputies also participated in the effort by setting up collection points, while the Perry office of the Georgia Highway Patrol helped coordinate the delivery of those items to the Atlanta Civic Center. The Peach County Fire Department dispatched a truck to help carry the goods to Atlanta.
About six tractor-trailer loads of supplies were collected across the state between Friday and Sunday afternoons.
“You just want to help folks,” said Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese. “It’s just a time when everybody comes together and pitches in to help.”
More than 10,600 people in at least 50 emergency shelters in Louisiana are being helped by the American Red Cross. Nearly 30 staff and volunteers and four emergency response vehicles were deployed from Georgia alone.
“Our work is just beginning, and we will be on the ground for weeks helping people in Louisiana pick up the pieces,” Brad Kieserman, vice president, Disaster Services Operations and Logistics for the Red Cross, said in a news release. “Entire families have lost their homes and everything they own, please join the Red Cross in supporting Louisiana by making a much needed financial donation today.”
To help people affected by the Louisiana floods through the American Red Cross, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word LAFLOODS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
