Warner Robins reveals Independence Day Concert headliner

Adrian Saucedo-Luviano, the proprietor of La Calentana, a small bakery and takeout restaurant in Tifton, was pulled over in Houston County in April 2018 for an alleged window tint violation. He says he was pulled over because he’s Hispanic.
Middle Georgia Model Railroad Club president Carl Blair talks about the annual Planes and Trains exhibit held at the Museum of Aviation. The free exhibit in it's ninth year is being held Nov. 18 through Nov. 26.
Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms credits hard work, support for winning re-election without a runoff Tuesday night. Toms defeated former mayor Chuck Shaheen and former public works director Joe Musselwhite.