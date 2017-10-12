Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns

Middle Georgia Model Railroad Club president Carl Blair talks about the annual Planes and Trains exhibit held at the Museum of Aviation. The free exhibit in it's ninth year is being held Nov. 18 through Nov. 26.
Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms credits hard work, support for winning re-election without a runoff Tuesday night. Toms defeated former mayor Chuck Shaheen and former public works director Joe Musselwhite.
Tyia Clay went live on Facebook after her neighbor beat on her door pleading for help. This video shows reaction of the wife whose husband, Chris Cashell, was shot and killed by a Houston County sheriff's deputy July 3, 2017.
Three former prisoners of war spoke at the Houston County Commission meeting Wednesday in which a ceremony was held to place a chair and flag in the courthouse rotunda to honor of POWs who haven't returned home.