Horses take shelter from Irma in Perry

Nearly 100 horses were at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter on Friday morning taking shelter from Hurricane Irma.
Stephen Shimp, the fairgrounds director, said he isn’t sure how many might come after the decision was made to open the center as a horse shelter. Some horses came in Thursday, stayed overnight and headed further north. Officially the fairgrounds has the capacity to house 350 horses but Shimp said they could take more if necessary.
“We are not going to turn anybody away,” he said.
Among those staying were Jennifer McDowell, her daughter Elleiana, and their horse, Snapple. They drove up from Cocoa, Florida and it took about twice as long as expected due to the traffic.
“We’ve been praying all week about what we were going to do and when we got up yesterday morning we decided it looked kind of evident that we were going to get hit so we decided to get on the road,” she said.
They were originally headed to her in-law’s house in Midland but when they realized they weren’t going to make it due to the slow traffic, their in-laws did some searching and found that the agricenter was open as a horse shelter. They had never been to it before and were happy with the accommodations.
“I think it’s a gift,” McDowell said.
The latest forecast Friday morning showed the hurricane headed right into central Georgia, but that didn’t bother Paige May, who brought six of her horses over from her home in Richmond Hill, south of Savannah. Even though she had moved closer to the path, she said she was safer because she leaves near a coastal waterway and experienced severe flooding during Hurricane Matthew last year. She hasn’t recovered from that yet.
She has evacuated before and was grateful for the shelter.
“You have no idea what it’s like when you are leaving at seven o’clock in the evening, not sure where you are going,” she said. “It’s a relief to know where you are going.”
Sheltering horses isn’t the only thing the fairgrounds is doing to help with Irma relief. Shimp said 1,600 Duke Energies trucks are expected at the fairgrounds on Saturday to set up a staging area. The trucks are from Florida and are coming up to escape potential damage from the hurricane then will head back down to begin repair work.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
Comments