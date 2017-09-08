Horses take shelter from Irma in Perry

More Videos 1:04 Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon Pause 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 2:33 Music soothed savagery of Sept. 11 for Robert McDuffie 1:39 Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues 1:04 Horses evacuated from Irma come into Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 2:31 EMA director: 'Now is the time to prepare' 1:26 Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Horses evacuated from Irma come into Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter Nearly a hundred horses evacuated from Hurricane Irma were taking shelter at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry on Friday. Nearly a hundred horses evacuated from Hurricane Irma were taking shelter at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry on Friday.

Nearly a hundred horses evacuated from Hurricane Irma were taking shelter at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry on Friday.