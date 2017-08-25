Want to hear June Scobee Rodgers speak at NASA STEM event at Museum of Aviation?

June Scobee Rodgers, left, autographs her memoir for Sonny Carter prinicipal Latricia Reeves before speaking to the Rotary Club in 2011 in this Telegraph file photo. Rodgers, whose husband Dick Scobee was the commander of the Challenger space shuttle that exploded just after takeoff in January 1986. The former elementary school teacher started the Challenger Centers for Space and Science Education in April of 1986 to memorialize the crew. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com