Want to hear June Scobee Rodgers speak at NASA STEM event at Museum of Aviation?

June Scobee Rodgers is the keynote speaker Saturday at 7th Georgia NASA Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Conference at the Museum of Aviation.
Rodgers’ husband, Dick Scobee was the commander of the Challenger space shuttle that exploded just after takeoff on Jan. 28, 1986.
The 8:30-4:30 p.m. conference is in the Century of Flight Hangar. The event is hosted by the Museum of Aviation Foundation NASA Regional Educator Resource Center.
Although preregistration has ended, those desiring to attend may register at the door, said Sara Koohang, public relations and marketing specialist for the Museum of Aviation Foundation. The cost is $20 per person.
The event invites educators to participate in a variety of STEM workshops.
“The workshops and presentations are designed for educators to infuse NASA STEM resources into per-kindergarten to 12th grade classroom curricula,” according to news release about the event. “The aim is to engage their students in STEM education and inspire them to pursue careers in STEM fields.”
