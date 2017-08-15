Hotel shut down over unpaid taxes

The Perry City Council on Tuesday voted to revoke the business license of Howard Johnson Inn over delays in paying taxes.
City Manager Lee Gilmour recommended revocation of the license because of an ongoing problem of delinquent taxes, including property taxes and the hotel/motel tax, which is charged to guests of the hotel and is supposed to be turned over to the city each month.
The hotel will have to shut down by Monday.
Gilmour said the June taxes were due July 20 and were not paid until Monday. Gilmour said he still recommended revocation because the hotel had been continually late in paying taxes, including its property taxes. He said the city has also had problems with bounced checks on utility payments. He said the issues were a sign of financial distress that call into question whether the business can adequately meet safety and health requirements.
In the pre-council meeting council members expressed support for the revocation, although there was some question of whether it could go forward when the taxes had been paid. City Attorney Matthew Hulbert said he would have preferred that the city not have taken the payment but he said the revocation could still be done.
“This is money they are collecting on behalf of the state and the city and they are not remitting that to us,” said Councilman Randall Walker.
The hotel had been warned last July, along with the Ramada and Days Inn, that its license could be pulled over unpaid taxes. Ramada and Days Inn have since come under new ownership, Gilmour said, and there have been not further issues.
A public hearing was held and no one spoke for or against the revocation. The council then approved the revocation unanimously without discussion.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
